Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells General Electric Co, The Walt Disney Co, Tri-Continental Corp

New Purchases: SPY,

SPY, Added Positions: PYPL, PFE, COST, GOOGL, VO, XOM,

PYPL, PFE, COST, GOOGL, VO, XOM, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BRK.B, QQQ, GS, HON, TROW, RTX, UNP, VOO, JNJ,

MSFT, BRK.B, QQQ, GS, HON, TROW, RTX, UNP, VOO, JNJ, Sold Out: GE, DIS, TY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, sells General Electric Co, The Walt Disney Co, Tri-Continental Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,073 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,153 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,715 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 985 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 19,782 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc sold out a holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The sale prices were between $31.75 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $34.43.