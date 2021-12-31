Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells General Electric Co, The Walt Disney Co, Tri-Continental Corp

- New Purchases: SPY,
- Added Positions: PYPL, PFE, COST, GOOGL, VO, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BRK.B, QQQ, GS, HON, TROW, RTX, UNP, VOO, JNJ,
- Sold Out: GE, DIS, TY,
For the details of BASSETT HARGROVE INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bassett+hargrove+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BASSETT HARGROVE INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,073 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,153 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,715 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 985 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 19,782 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)
Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel, Llc sold out a holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The sale prices were between $31.75 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $34.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of BASSETT HARGROVE INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC. Also check out:
1. BASSETT HARGROVE INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BASSETT HARGROVE INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BASSETT HARGROVE INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BASSETT HARGROVE INVESTMENT COUNSEL, LLC keeps buying