Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Cameco Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Pacifica Partners Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Visa Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Cameco Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Suncor Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 490 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacifica Partners Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,622 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 57,064 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.57%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,014 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 104,763 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,866 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 8,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (DOL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 18232.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 128,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.40%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 135.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 158,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Sold Out: Methanex Corp (MEOH)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $38.6 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $44.3.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.



