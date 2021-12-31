Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Cameco Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: PPG, DFAT, DFIV, DLN, IYR, SLYV, DOL, DLS, EPS, ICF, EPAM, DFUS, IEI, EES, DRW, AUY, RIO, LOW, RWX, SCHX, VOT, IPAY, MMM, DFAS, LEVI, BIIB, BHC, SCHZ, EGAN, SCHR, LLY, HBM, VLNS, NVEI, DASH, EFAV, SPIR, KD, DON, ONL, CEMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Visa Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Cameco Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Suncor Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 490 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,622 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 57,064 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,014 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 104,763 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,866 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 8,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 18232.14%. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 128,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.40%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 135.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 158,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $38.6 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $44.3.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.