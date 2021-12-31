Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, , Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

- New Purchases: GPS, EWRE, IRT, VTIP, VDC, TCPC, ENPH, PDI, PNR, EARN, NEP, CZR, KEYS, DFIN, CTVA, AOUT, RIVN, IEFA, SCHA, SCHM, SPLG, SPYG, VBK, VEU, VPU, XLK, TRV, AN, CTIC, CLF, DVN, DXCM, DOV, FCX, INTU, MTB, NTAP, SWBI, AHT, UAA, WST, XEL, PNNT, TAK, WFCPL.PFD, STWD, GNRC, FRC, NMFC, APTV,
- Added Positions: SDEF, MPW, NWL, EMHY, PCY, PDCO, SJNK, IBM, ANGL, FALN, XRX, SDEI, HYLB, JNK, HYEM, GPN, GBDC, OHI, SHYG, TAP, WHF, GNL, PLYM, PSK, T, GMRE, MGP, PFFD, PFXF, PGF, PGX, SPG, PFLT, SRC, ENB, ABBV, ARCC, BCO, HRB, VTRS, NYCB, GEF.B, HTGC, HBI, LYB, TSLX, BEN, OMC, VLO, PBCT, TPVG, FHN, IP, NWE, WBA, FB, DOW, VNQ, XLRE, AMZN, AAPL, BAC, ETR, GOOGL, MSM, NFLX, OKE, MMM, CSWC, MRK, MSFT, PRU, O, WRK, SO, WDC, TSLA, SYF, IWM, PAUG, SCHD, SPY, VOO, APD, MO, AEP, AMT, AMGN, ADP, BK, BLK, BA, VIAC, CVS, CAH, CCL, CAT, CMCSA, COP, COST, DD, DUK, EXC, XOM, F, GD, GPC, GPI, PEAK, HD, HBAN, ITW, INTC, JPM, JCI, KMB, KRG, MMC, NVDA, OXY, PPL, PG, SRE, TGT, OXSQ, TXN, USB, VTR, VZ, VNO, WMT, DIS, WM, ANTM, WFC, WMB, IQI, FSLR, DAL, BX, OPI, SBRA, MOS, PSX, LDP, NCLH, DOC, TWTR, AMC, FSK, BABA, CC, PYPL, CGBD, BHF, BYND, ORCC, CARR, OTIS, OGN, ARKK, BMAR, DLN, DTD, DVY, EWZ, GDX, GLD, GLDM, GVI, IJH, IJR, ITOT, IVW, SHY, SIL, TIP, TLT, VYM, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, CMP, NHI, CSCO, PFE, CR, GM, IVV, JNJ, IGLB, MAIN, HPQ, NSC, IG, QQQ, REZ, AMD, BRK.B, AWF, DNP, GOOG, BBRE, BIZD, FPEI, ILTB, IUSB, IWX, PFF, SPLB, USIG, VMBS, CB, NLY, AMAT, ARWR, BMY, SCHW, CVX, CI, C, NNN, D, EW, EQIX, FRT, FE, FISV, FVE, GIS, GILD, GS, HON, MTCH, IRM, LRCX, MAS, MCD, MDT, NUE, PAYX, PLUG, QCOM, SIRI, SBUX, TROW, TSM, UL, UPS, URI, X, WPC, UTF, MA, PM, DG, EXPI, KMI, DFP, KNOP, BANX, AAL, CGC, CRSP, MRNA, AGG, CFO, CWB, EFA, EFG, EFV, ESEB, HYG, IEF, IEMG, IWS, IWY, JPST, SCZ, SPDV, VEA, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VTI, VTWO, VWO,
- Sold Out: CXP, EPRF, SLVM, RAVN, FIV, ZG, RPAI, PCI, CYBR, STOR, NVCR, TRIL, MAXN, ABNB, BSCL, IHAK, VXUS, SSNC, ATVI, AGNC, JDD, DK, SPWR, MSA, MDP, JBLU, ILMN, AJRD, DE, CLX, CRUS, ARLP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sound Income Strategies, LLC
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,081,764 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) - 1,855,192 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,409,344 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
- BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) - 838,472 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
- Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 1,680,817 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 86,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $152.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $20.44 and $21.05, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 792,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 667.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 192,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 62682.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 131,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 6573.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $34, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 88,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 53,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Sound Equity Income ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $24.18 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 501,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CXP)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $23.36 and $24.23, with an estimated average price of $23.79.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.Sold Out: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)
Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1.
