Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, , Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

Sold Out: CXP, EPRF, SLVM, RAVN, FIV, ZG, RPAI, PCI, CYBR, STOR, NVCR, TRIL, MAXN, ABNB, BSCL, IHAK, VXUS, SSNC, ATVI, AGNC, JDD, DK, SPWR, MSA, MDP, JBLU, ILMN, AJRD, DE, CLX, CRUS, ARLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Patterson Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, , Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Compass Minerals International Inc, National Health Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Income Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sound Income Strategies, LLC owns 883 stocks with a total value of $850 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,081,764 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) - 1,855,192 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,409,344 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% BTC iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) - 838,472 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 1,680,817 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 86,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $152.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $20.44 and $21.05, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 792,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 667.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 192,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 62682.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 131,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 6573.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $34, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 88,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $134.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 53,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Sound Equity Income ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $24.18 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 501,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $23.36 and $24.23, with an estimated average price of $23.79.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1.