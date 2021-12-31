Apella Capital, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells General Dynamics Corp, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: SCHO, AVUS, AVUV, VGIT, AVDV, AVDE, BIV, DHR, SCHF, COST, VUSB, AVEM, AVA, TSLA, BA, SBUX, LW, EMXC, SCHR, FDS, BSCU, WM, TJX, ZTS, DFAU, ADM, NEE, SCHV, KMB, SCHG, NVDA, SCHB, ICLN, PCAR, UNH, XLNX, KKR, ADBE, OMER, SLI, SLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells General Dynamics Corp, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Apella Capital, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apella Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apella+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 2,471,865 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.63% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 196,873 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.04% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 669,906 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 386,507 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.10% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 592,502 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.99%

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 669,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $79.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 42,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 2,471,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,031,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 119.99%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 592,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 386,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 118.88%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 151,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 134.66%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $172.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 112,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $42.01.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $96.23 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $101.52.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.4 and $35.26, with an estimated average price of $34.82.