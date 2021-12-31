44 Wealth Management Llc Buys Entergy Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, NiSource Inc, OGE Energy Corp

New Purchases: ETR, WEC, HII, PAG, NTAP, TROX, VNT, VTV, ATVI, CMS, DLR, PGR, NXPI, WTW, XLK, BBD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Entergy Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells American Water Works Co Inc, NiSource Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Essential Utilities Inc, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 44 Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, 44 Wealth Management Llc owns 179 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nike Inc (NKE) - 235,360 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,947 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 117,268 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 74,785 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1942.75% Ameren Corp (AEE) - 73,307 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 57,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 66,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96. The stock is now traded at around $195.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59. The stock is now traded at around $105.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 54,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 1942.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 74,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 2071.61%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 82,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 71.39%. The purchase prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $92.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 65.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.