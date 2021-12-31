44 Wealth Management Llc Buys Entergy Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells American Water Works Co Inc, NiSource Inc, OGE Energy Corp

- New Purchases: ETR, WEC, HII, PAG, NTAP, TROX, VNT, VTV, ATVI, CMS, DLR, PGR, NXPI, WTW, XLK, BBD,
- Added Positions: AEP, D, LMT, FIS, BAC, LDOS, AES, DG, NRG, NWL, CVS, ATO, SEE, POR, AEE, JNJ, RCI, PSA, PFE, MCD, MMC, UPS, AMGN, CI, CSCO, GD, GILD, CVX, UL, ZBH, EMR, ABT, T, K, GIS, INTC, IBM, APD, AMZN, TXN, GLD, TSM, BP, PG, CMCSA, MDU, KMB, TROW, TRV, NFLX, F, CB,
- Reduced Positions: ALL, PEP, MS, COST, RPM, CTSH, JPM, C, V, MRK, LOW, RTX, AJG, COF, COP, WMB, PNC, MPC, KO, ACI, NOC, WFC, TPX, ISRG, ROST, HD, ROK, CAT, BTI, ABG, WHR, PHG, AZN, BBY, CCK, ASML, SNY, ANTM, VZ, UNP, URI, UNH, AVGO, ENB, AIG, LRCX, DOW, CDW, IDXX, HUM, FOXA, HSY, GOOGL, RJF, ALC, EQH, GOOG, FB, SSNC, ADI, LEA, MDT, DD, EIX, EXC, FNF, GE, HON, ICE, STZ, SCHW, BRK.B, CNP, MET, CSX, PPG, BLK, PEG, SWK, EQNR,
- Sold Out: AWK, NI, OGE, WTRG, BMY, MA, PXD, BA, NUE, DIS, LYB,
For the details of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/44+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 235,360 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,947 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 117,268 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 74,785 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1942.75%
- Ameren Corp (AEE) - 73,307 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 57,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 66,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96. The stock is now traded at around $195.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59. The stock is now traded at around $105.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 54,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 1942.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 74,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 2071.61%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 82,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 71.39%. The purchase prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $92.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 65.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $62.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48.Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying