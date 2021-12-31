Real Estate Management Services Llc Buys Phillips Edison Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc, American Campus Communities Inc, Sells WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Independence Realty Trust Inc, City Office REIT Inc

- New Purchases: PECO, STWD, IVT,
- Added Positions: ACC, CTT, SRC, UE, DOC, HT, CUZ,
- Reduced Positions: HTA, IRT, CIO, DBRG, REG, HHC, AIRC, KW, FOR, AVB, CCS, UMH, PEAK, STAR, RHP, XLRE, STAG, LXPPC.PFD, BDN, BRX, VRE,
- Sold Out: WPTIF,
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 382,300 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%
- Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) - 659,700 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA) - 263,900 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.37%
- Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 316,700 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 137,000 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 149,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 113,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Real Estate Management Services Llc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $57.29, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 108,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 779,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Real Estate Management Services Llc added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WPTIF)
Real Estate Management Services Llc sold out a holding in WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $21.55.
