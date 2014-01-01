Logiq Restructures Management Team

With 2020-2021 Strategic Initiatives Successfully Achieved, Company Pivoting to Customer Acquisition and M&A

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, today announced a restructuring of the Company’s senior management team to better execute on its previously announced strategic direction. The changes are effective immediately and are as follows:



Logiq Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Brent Suen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, a role he previously held from 2014 to 2020. He succeeds Tom Furukawa.

Chief of Staff John MacNeil has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a role he previously held from December 2019 to November 2020. He succeeds Steven Hartman.

Haig Newton, President of DataLogiq, former head of Logiq Consumer Marketing, and co-founder of Push Interactive, will lead strategy and vision.

Manny Puentes, founder of Rebel AI, will lead Product Development (Logiq acquired Rebel AI in March 2021).

Bennett Robinson SVP of Product, has been active in compliance and data protection initiatives and will lead those efforts.

Chris Jahnke, Co-founder of Push Interactive (acquired early 2020), is promoted to EVP Media.

Toni Bounds, a Digital Media Specialist for DataLogiq, has been promoted to VP Reengagement.

Paige Colleredo has been hired as Logiq’s Senior Media Director.

Chad Phillips has been appointed SVP Growth.

David Niaz has been appointed SVP Engineering.

We anticipate formalizing some of the above roles with official titles after further board discussion and approval and will announce those titles as soon as they are completed.

“Logiq has grown tremendously and rapidly evolved in just the past two years,” says Logiq Executive Chairman and CEO Brent Suen. “With the pending spin-off of our mobile commerce business AppLogiq, our acquisitions of Push, Fixel and Rebel firmly integrated with solid customer traction underway, our entry into data-driven digital marketing is complete and we have the platform to move forward on customer acquisition as well as opportunistic M&A.”

“Logiq’s reorganization of our management talent is a positive step that sets us up for increasing our operational and financial performance to further enhance shareholder value,” Mr. Suen added.

“I greatly appreciate the commitment and execution that Tom Furukawa and Steven Hartman have contributed to the organization, and we sincerely wish them well in their next opportunities. Logiq is energized, and I believe this reorganization reinforces the nimble organization Tom and Steve helped create and continue to believe we remain well positioned with products, services and, most importantly, a motivated team to address the market opportunity before us.”

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and customer acquisition solutions. Its DataLogiq business provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing and consumer acquisition solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend and personalization. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

