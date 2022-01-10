Molecular Partners Reports Disclosure of Major Shareholder as per Swiss Stock Exchange Regulations

BVF Partners L.P. acquired shares from Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds

Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today reported changes in ownership based on disclosure notifications received according to Article 120 of the Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Act. According to such disclosure notifications, two investors crossed the following thresholds on January 10, 2022: Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Funds crossed below the 3% threshold, transacting its remaining shares of Molecular Partners to BVF Partners L.P., whose holdings have now crossed the 10% threshold, rising to 12.21%.



“We are grateful for the long support provided to us along the years by Essex Woodlands, who were among our very first investors, and we are pleased to report the continued and increased support by our investors at BVF Partners,” said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., CEO of Molecular Partners. “The recent announcement of the clinical success in our COVID-19 program, partnered with Novartis, gives hope to patients and provides value to investors at the same time.”

“We believe ensovibep has the potential to be an important medicine with respect to current and future variants of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, we feel that the DARPin platform could play a vital role in addressing future pandemics. We have been impressed by the ingenuity and commitment of the Molecular Partners team and we are proud to be a significant shareholder,” said Mark Lampert, founder and General Partner of BVF Partners L.P.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners AG’s current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations include our plans to develop and potentially commercialize our product candidates; our reliance on third party partners and collaborators over which we may not always have full control; our ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for our product candidates; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for our product candidates; the clinical utility and ability to achieve market acceptance of our product candidates; our plans and development of any new indications for our product candidates; our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; our intellectual property position; our ability to identify and in-license additional product candidates; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Molecular Partners’ Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 14, 2021 and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners’ website at http://www.molecularpartners.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

