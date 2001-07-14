NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 48.25 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend will be paid on Feb. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on Jan. 31, 2022. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.93 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for more than 160 years. It owns Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 780,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. With all pending acquisitions closed, NW Natural Water will serve approximately 140,000 people through over 58,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

