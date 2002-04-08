Westwood One Launches "Eliott & Nina"

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s ( CMLS) Westwood One will introduce “Eliott & Nina” a new Contemporary Hit Radio show to broadcast live from Westwood One’s Atlanta studios beginning Monday, January 17. Each weeknight from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight, Eliott and Nina will engage listeners with content targeting young adults including today’s hottest hits, celebrity and artist updates, pop culture news, listener calls, and extensive social media integrations.

“Eliott and Nina are poised to reimagine and recharge nighttime CHR,” said Brian Philips, Executive Vice President of Content and Audience. “Bringing chemistry, comedy and cultural relevance, they will light up every platform with this fast-paced new entry.”

“Eliott and Nina are the perfect duo to anchor our new nationally syndicated evening show. Combined, they have covered both coasts and every corner of this country and know better than anyone how to reach the young adult demo and build a loyal following nationwide,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing, CUMULUS MEDIA and President, Westwood One.

“Eliott & Nina” is available via satellite receiver. For more information on “Eliott & Nina,” contact Todd Alan at (212) 735-1107 or [email protected].

About Eliott King

Originally from the west side of Indianapolis, Eliott attended college and honed his radio skills in Michigan. He spent 10 years hosting radio gigs across the country from Los Angeles, Houston, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia before settling in Atlanta. Eliott is a strong advocate for mental health awareness. You can catch him on social media with plenty of content and ridiculous videos.

About Nina Hajian

Nina is an award-winning broadcast pro with experience in major markets including New York and Chicago. Nina launched her career in Seattle radio, doing everything from hanging banners to cracking the mic on every daypart. She served as Seattle radio’s exclusive red-carpet correspondent at major Hollywood events such as the Grammy Awards, American Idol finales, FOX Premieres, and Teen Choice Awards. Nina has been recognized nationally for her work with two Gracie Awards in three years. Nina raises awareness for breast cancer and suicide prevention.

Contact:

Karen Glover | Westwood One | [email protected]