Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of IPO and Partial Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option for its Client Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TKLF)

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,250,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price to the public of US$4.00 per ADS, which included 250,000 ADSs issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option by its client Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (the “Company”, TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading at or about between 9:50 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 18, 2022 under the ticker symbol “TKLF.”



The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for opening new directly-operated physical stores and adding franchise stores, brand marketing, improving distribution centers and logistics systems, and talent acquisition and retention.

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole book runner and Valuable Capital Ltd. acted as a co-manager to the Offering. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the Company, and Sullivan & Worcester LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File Number: 333-259129) and, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on December 23, 2021. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC by email at [email protected], or by standard mail to Univest Securities, LLC, 75 Rockefeller Plaza Suite 1838, New York, NY 10019. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus contained therein and the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products. The Company offers approximately 12,400 stock keeping units (“SKUs”) of beauty products, including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care, among others, 3,600 SKUs of health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices, and 7,900 SKUs of other products, including home goods, food, and alcoholic beverages. The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irystbek/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the representatives as well as the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockfeller Plaza, Suite 1838

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: [email protected]