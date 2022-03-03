Cable One to Host Investor Day on March 3, 2022

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The event will take place in Phoenix and a live webcast will be available to the public.

Cable One President and CEO Julie Laulis, together with Chief Financial Officer Steven Cochran, will host the event and provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives and outlook. Program highlights include sessions led by the following key executives:

Mike Bowker - Chief Operating Officer

Chris Boone - Senior Vice President, Business Services & Emerging Markets

Ken Johnson - Senior Vice President, Technology Services

Megan Detz - Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Event Webcast Details:

Registration details will be made available on Cable One’s Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net in advance of the event. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for this event. The live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the day of the event at ir.cableone.net. A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conclusion of the webcast for a limited time on Cable One’s Investor Relations website.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. ( NYSE:CABO, Financial) is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005966/en/