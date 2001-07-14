Revitalist Initiates Collaborative Mental Health Campaign for Frontline Workers in the State of Maryland, USA

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Baltimore Ketamine Clinics and Lifestream Health Center with a goal to increase access to all frontline workers in the state of Maryland.

The collaboration provides discounted services to frontline workers seeking treatments from any Maryland Revitalist, Baltimore Ketamine Clinic, or Lifestream Health Center facilities located in Bethesda, Sparks, Salisbury, or Bowie, Maryland. Ketamine infusions are offered at all locations, with vitamin infusion services offered at Bethesda, Sparks and Salisbury.

Recent reports indicate healthcare workers across the country have recognized increases in mental health concerns as staffing shortages continue across the country. The shortage has mandated the Centers for Disease and Control to update the guidelines for healthcare providers exposed to variants of COVID-19 decreasing their quarantine time up to 50% as compared to the general population1.

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker states, “The president and founder of Baltimore Ketamine Clinics, Ivana Mitic, and Lifestream Health Center CEO, Dr. Sarah Meritt, share a common vision for synergistic alignment with Revitalist making this community partnership one of great value. The initiation of this campaign in the state of Maryland allows us to analyze the impact on the state as a whole with an expectation it will be positively duplicated to each of the 50 states.”

Revitalist will work with each clinic location to sponsor a national support group (“National Group”) through their telemedicine platforms allowing additional service offerings. The National Group will provide a sense of connectivity for frontline workers while the Omicron cases continue to grow.

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with seven clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

References:

1) https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fmedia%2Freleases%2F2021%2Fs1223-emergency-guidance-prepare-for-omicron.html

