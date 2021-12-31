Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Procore Technologies Inc, Sells Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

insider
Investment company Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Procore Technologies Inc, Moderna Inc, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, sells Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 325,250 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%
  2. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 491,865 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.63%
  3. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 201,824 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.99%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 285,708 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.92%
  5. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME) - 75,640 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $234.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 201,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 117,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 112.36%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $210.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $141.95, with an estimated average price of $134.17. The stock is now traded at around $128.107100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 121,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 56,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (IBTF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 37.88%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 54,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 23.91%. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 36,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.03%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $131.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 9,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 18,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 32.9%. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $236.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 3,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 29.68%. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 7,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.



