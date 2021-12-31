Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Procore Technologies Inc, Sells Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

New Purchases: PCOR, HMC, VTI, MMM, MUNI, VO, JPST, HD, IBMO, IBMP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Procore Technologies Inc, Moderna Inc, Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF, sells Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 325,250 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 491,865 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.63% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 201,824 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.99% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 285,708 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.92% JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ET (JPME) - 75,640 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $234.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 201,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 117,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 112.36%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $210.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 49.59%. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $141.95, with an estimated average price of $134.17. The stock is now traded at around $128.107100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 121,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 56,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 37.88%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 54,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 23.91%. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 36,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.03%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $131.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 9,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 18,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 32.9%. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $236.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 3,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 29.68%. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc still held 7,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.