Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys Wells Fargo

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,250 shares, 20.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 305,356 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 69,556 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 25,992 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 63,736 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10%

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.