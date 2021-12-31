Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys Wells Fargo

Investment company Heritage Way Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heritage Way Advisors, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: WFC,
- Added Positions: IVV, VEA, IJR, IJH, VWO, VSS, DIS, INTC, SNA, NVS, SCHE, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, NKE, ACN, EFX, STT, SCHX, PEP, ENB, GPC, HSY, BLK, MDT, ORCL, UNH, NOC, ALLE, HD, NSC, MCD, EMN, CL, KO, CVX, APD, AAPL,
For the details of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+way+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,250 shares, 20.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 305,356 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 69,556 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 25,992 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 63,736 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.10%
Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heritage Way Advisors, LLC keeps buying