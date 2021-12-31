Parkside Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Public Storage, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: PSA, WMT, KO, UPS,

PSA, WMT, KO, UPS, Added Positions: VGIT, VMBS, EFA, STIP, DIS, PGX, VB, PG, VEA, VNQ, VCIT, VXF, SUSB, ABT, DE, EWU,

VGIT, VMBS, EFA, STIP, DIS, PGX, VB, PG, VEA, VNQ, VCIT, VXF, SUSB, ABT, DE, EWU, Reduced Positions: IEI, AGG, IWB, MBB, VOO, SCHF, STPZ, EAGG, IWM, IWD, ESGU, VIG, NFLX, ESML, IBM, VTI, AMZN, ESGD, TSLA, SUSA, MSFT, GOOG, IWN, TTWO, CRM, VO, JPM, COST,

IEI, AGG, IWB, MBB, VOO, SCHF, STPZ, EAGG, IWM, IWD, ESGU, VIG, NFLX, ESML, IBM, VTI, AMZN, ESGD, TSLA, SUSA, MSFT, GOOG, IWN, TTWO, CRM, VO, JPM, COST, Sold Out: CVNA, WAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Public Storage, Walmart Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Carvana Co, Western Alliance Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Parkside Advisors LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 295,102 shares, 23.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 419,062 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 136,211 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 141,896 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.49% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 151,414 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.57%

Parkside Advisors LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $364.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Advisors LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $210.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1957.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 121,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $155.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Parkside Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57.