PM CAPITAL Ltd Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Nutrien, Oracle Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources

insider
Just now
Investment company PM CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells Nutrien, Oracle Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PM CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q4, PM CAPITAL Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PM CAPITAL Ltd
  1. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,867,968 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  2. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,656,856 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 570,735 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio.
  4. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 635,338 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,097,961 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio.
Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

PM CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $17.77.



