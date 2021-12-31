PM CAPITAL Ltd Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Nutrien, Oracle Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources

Added Positions: WYNN, LVS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells Nutrien, Oracle Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PM CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q4, PM CAPITAL Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,867,968 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,656,856 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 570,735 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 635,338 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,097,961 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio.

PM CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $17.77.