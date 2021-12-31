PM CAPITAL Ltd Buys Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Nutrien, Oracle Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources

For the details of PM CAPITAL Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pm+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PM CAPITAL Ltd
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,867,968 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,656,856 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio.
- The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 570,735 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio.
- Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 635,338 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.74%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,097,961 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio.
PM CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 44,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
PM CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $17.77.
