Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Fortis Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Open Text Corp, Viatris Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: EIX,
- Added Positions: CVS, AEP, FTS, MDT, UNP, BCE, BIP, TU, EFA, ENB, VZ, CVX, GLW, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: GM, MGA, KMX, UPS, CAE, OTEX, GOOG, MSFT, DG, FB, JPM, BSX, DHR, BAM, BAC, FSV, FTV,
- Sold Out: VTRS,
For the details of Nexus Investment Management ULC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nexus+investment+management+ulc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nexus Investment Management ULC
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 703,374 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 492,306 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 773,572 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,767 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 258,487 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
Nexus Investment Management ULC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 87,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortis Inc (FTS)
Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 70.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $247.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Nexus Investment Management ULC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nexus Investment Management ULC. Also check out:
1. Nexus Investment Management ULC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nexus Investment Management ULC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nexus Investment Management ULC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nexus Investment Management ULC keeps buying