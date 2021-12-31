Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Fortis Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Open Text Corp, Viatris Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: EIX,

EIX, Added Positions: CVS, AEP, FTS, MDT, UNP, BCE, BIP, TU, EFA, ENB, VZ, CVX, GLW, JNJ,

CVS, AEP, FTS, MDT, UNP, BCE, BIP, TU, EFA, ENB, VZ, CVX, GLW, JNJ, Reduced Positions: GM, MGA, KMX, UPS, CAE, OTEX, GOOG, MSFT, DG, FB, JPM, BSX, DHR, BAM, BAC, FSV, FTV,

GM, MGA, KMX, UPS, CAE, OTEX, GOOG, MSFT, DG, FB, JPM, BSX, DHR, BAM, BAC, FSV, FTV, Sold Out: VTRS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Fortis Inc, Union Pacific Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Edison International, sells Open Text Corp, Viatris Inc, Bank of America Corp, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nexus Investment Management ULC. As of 2021Q4, Nexus Investment Management ULC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $983 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nexus Investment Management ULC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nexus+investment+management+ulc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 703,374 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 492,306 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 773,572 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,767 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 258,487 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%

Nexus Investment Management ULC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 87,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 70.59%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 78.92%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $247.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management ULC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $79.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nexus Investment Management ULC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.