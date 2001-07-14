CLARIVATE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Clarivate Plc on Behalf of Clarivate Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clarivate Plc (“Clarivate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLVT) on behalf of Clarivate stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Clarivate has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Clarivate is an information services and analytics company that provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands.

On December 27, 2021, Clarivate disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n December 22, 2021, Clarivate . . . concluded that the financial statements previously issued as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, should no longer be relied upon because of an error in such financial statements[.]” Specifically, Clarivate reported that “[t]he error relates to the treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (‘GAAP’) relating to an equity plan included in the CPA Global business combination which was consummated on October 1, 2020 (‘the CPA Global Transaction’). In the affected financial statements, certain awards made by CPA Global under its equity plan were incorrectly included as part of the acquisition accounting for the CPA Global Transaction.”

On this news, Clarivate’s stock price declined by $1.70 per share, or approximately 6.92%, from $24.58 per share to close at $22.88 per share on December 28, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Clarivate shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

