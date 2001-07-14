Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Pricing of an Upsized Public Offering of 8,200,000 Shares of Common Stock

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) (“Spirit” or the “Company”), a premier net lease real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 8,200,000 shares of its common stock, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreement described below, at a public offering price of $47.60 per share.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel and Truist Securities are also book-running managers for the offering and BTIG, Capital One Securities, Fifth Third Securities, Regions Securities LLC, Scotiabank, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Berenberg, Janney Montgomery Scott, Ladenburg Thalmann and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory are co-managers for the offering. In connection with the offering of shares of common stock, the Company entered into a forward sale agreement with Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities (or affiliates thereof) (which the Company refers to as the “forward purchasers”), with respect to 8,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The underwriters of the offering also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,230,000 additional shares of the Company’s common stock. If the option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock is exercised, the Company expects to enter into one or more additional forward sale agreements with the forward purchasers in respect of the number of shares of the Company’s common stock that are subject to exercise of the option to purchase additional shares.

In connection with the forward sale agreements and any additional forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers (or their affiliates) are expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 8,200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (or an aggregate of 9,430,000 shares of the Company’s common stock if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). However, a forward purchaser (or its affiliate) is not required to borrow such shares if, after using commercially reasonable efforts, it is unable to borrow such shares, or if borrowing costs exceed a specified threshold or if certain specified conditions have not been satisfied. If such forward purchaser (or its affiliate) does not deliver and sell all of the shares of the Company’s common stock to be sold by it to the underwriters, the Company will issue and sell to the underwriters a number of shares of its common stock equal to the number of shares that such forward purchaser (or its affiliates) do not deliver and sell, and the number of shares underlying the relevant forward sale agreement or such additional forward sale agreement will be decreased by the number of shares that the Company issues and sells.

Pursuant to the terms of the forward sale agreements and any additional forward sale agreements, and subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, the Company intends to issue and sell, upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreements or any additional forward sale agreements up to an aggregate of 8,200,000 shares of common stock (or an aggregate of up to 9,430,000 shares of common stock if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchasers. The Company expects to physically settle the forward sale agreements and any additional forward sale agreements in full on one or more dates no later than 18 months from the date of the prospectus.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers. The Company intends to contribute any cash proceeds that it receives upon settlement of the forward sale agreements and any additional forward sale agreements to its operating partnership, which intends to use such proceeds to fund potential property acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or repurchasing indebtedness (including amounts outstanding from time to time under its revolving credit facility), working capital and capital expenditures.

All of the shares of common stock will be offered under the Company’s effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website. When available, a copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at [email protected]; or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

ABOUT SPIRIT REALTY

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

As of September 30, 2021, Spirit’s diverse portfolio consisted of 1,915 owned properties across 48 states, with an aggregate leasable area of 46.7 million square feet within retail, industrial and other assets. Spirit’s properties were leased to 312 tenants operating in over 35 industries.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “preliminary,” “expect,” “plan,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “guidance,” “approximately,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “seek,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate to historical matters but are meant to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions of management. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that you should not rely on as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data and/or methods which may be incorrect or imprecise, and Spirit may not be able to realize them. Spirit does not guarantee that the events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following risks and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: industry and economic conditions; volatility and uncertainty in the financial markets, including potential fluctuations in the Consumer Price Index; Spirit's success in implementing its business strategy and its ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate, integrate and manage diversifying acquisitions or investments; the financial performance of Spirit's retail tenants and the demand for retail space, particularly with respect to challenges being experienced by general merchandise retailers; Spirit's ability to diversify its tenant base; the nature and extent of future competition; increases in Spirit's costs of borrowing as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; Spirit's ability to access debt and equity capital markets; Spirit's ability to pay down, refinance, restructure and/or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; Spirit's ability and willingness to renew its leases upon expiration and to reposition its properties on the same or better terms upon expiration in the event such properties are not renewed by tenants or Spirit exercises its rights to replace existing tenants upon default; the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect Spirit or its major tenants; Spirit's ability to manage its expanded operations; Spirit's ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; the impact on Spirit’s business and those of its tenants from epidemics, pandemics or other outbreaks of illness, disease or virus (such as the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19); and other risks inherent in the real estate business, including tenant defaults, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments and potential damages from natural disasters discussed in Spirit's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which are based on information that was available, and speak only, as of the date on which they were made. While forward-looking statements reflect Spirit's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Spirit expressly disclaims any responsibility to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

