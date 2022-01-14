Adverty appoints Calle Sténson as Chief Technology Officer

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Adverty AB ( STO:ADVT, Financial)

Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Calle Sténson as Chief Technology Officer effective immediately. He will be responsible for the technical developments of the Adverty ad platform and manage SDK (Software Development Kit) and server development teams in Sweden and Ukraine. Calle joined Adverty during the founding period of the company in late 2016 and has been a pivotal inventor and contributor in developing Adverty's revolutionary in-game ad platform and patent portfolio, by leading both the SDK team and various R&D activities since 2017.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

