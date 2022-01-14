Invitation to AAK's presentation of the fourth quarter and year-end report 2021 on February 4

PR Newswire

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the release of AAK's Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2021, we invite you to a press and analyst conference to be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. CET. The conference will be chaired by Johan Westman, President and CEO, and Tomas Bergendahl, CFO. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed by phone or via a webcast. Please note that questions may be asked by phone only.

To follow the conference by phone, please use one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 8 505 583 56

DK: +45 7815 0107

UK: +44 3333 009 265

US: +1 646 722 4902



To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/aak-q4-2021.

It will be possible to watch the webcast after the conference call.

The presentation material will be available under the Investors tab at our website, www.aak.com. The Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2021 will be released on February 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CET.



For more information, please contact:

Gabriella Grotte

Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 737 16 80 01

E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication at 9:50 a.m. CET on January 14, 2022.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

