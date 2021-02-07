Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2021 Distributions

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today 2021 year-end tax reporting information.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol: SPG






% of


Record 4/9/21

Record 7/2/21

Record 9/9/21

Record 12/10/21


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 4/23/21

Pmt 7/23/21

Pmt 9/30/21

Pmt 12/31/21

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.300000

$ 1.400000

$ 1.500000

$ 1.650000

$ 5.850000


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.210443

$ 1.303554

$ 1.396665

$ 1.536332

$ 5.446994

93.1%








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.006026

$ 0.006489

$ 0.006953

$ 0.007648

$ 0.027116


(included in







Taxable Ordinary Dividends)














Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.089557

$ 0.096446

$ 0.103335

$ 0.113668

$ 0.403006

6.9%








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.024337

$ 0.026209

$ 0.028081

$ 0.030889

$ 0.109516


(included in







Total Capital Gain Distribution)














Nondividend Distributions

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -









Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.204417

$ 1.297065

$ 1.389712

$ 1.528684

$ 5.419878









Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.065220

$ 0.070237

$ 0.075254

$ 0.082779

$ 0.293490









Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ

% of


Record 3/17/21

Record 6/16/21

Record 9/16/21

Record 12/17/21


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/21

Pmt 6/30/21

Pmt 9/30/21

Pmt 12/31/21

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 0.974756

$ 0.974756

$ 0.974756

$ 0.974756

$ 3.899024

93.1%








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.004850

$ 0.004850

$ 0.004850

$ 0.004850

$ 0.019400


(included in







Taxable Ordinary Dividends)














Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.072119

$ 0.072119

$ 0.072119

$ 0.072119

$ 0.288476

6.9%








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.019600

$ 0.019600

$ 0.019600

$ 0.019600

$ 0.078400


(included in







Total Capital Gain Distribution)














Nondividend Distributions

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -









Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 0.969906

$ 0.969906

$ 0.969906

$ 0.969906

$ 3.879624









Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.052519

$ 0.052519

$ 0.052519

$ 0.052519

$ 0.210076









(1)

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of " applicable partnership interests."

(2)

Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.

Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

X

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS


ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS




About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

favicon.png?sn=DE30769&sd=2022-01-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-property-group-announces-reporting-information-for-2021-distributions-301460894.html

SOURCE Simon

