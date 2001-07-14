Abiomed Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Notification

Abiomed%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) announced that on Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Company will release financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Trapp, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

To listen to the call live, please tune into the webcast via https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.abiomed.com%2Fevents-presentations or dial (844) 200-6205; the international number is (929) 526-1599 access code 898485. A replay of this conference call will be available until Thursday, February 10, 2022. The replay phone number is (866) 813-9403; the international number is +44 204 525 0658. The replay access code is 017050.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to Abiomed's development of existing and new products, the Company's commercial growth, future business opportunities and pending regulatory approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including uncertainties related to the scope, extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, development, testing and related regulatory approvals, including the possibility of future losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply, competition, technological changes, governmental requirements, litigation, future capital requirements and uncertainty of additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers of this press release are advised not to evaluate forward-looking statements, which reflect information available only as of the date of this release, as reliable information. The Company is under no obligation to release updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of the release or as a result of the impact of unforeseen events.

