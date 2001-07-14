Mogo to Participate in BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference

%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EMogo+Inc.%3C%2Fspan%3E (NASDAQ:MOGO) ( TSX:MOGO, Financial) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the BTIG Metaverse Unbound Conference, which is being held virtually on January 19, 2022.

Mr. Feller will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30am ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference. To listen to the live event or schedule a one-on-one, please contact your BTIG representative.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its close to 1.8 million members with simple digital solutions to improve their finances. Through the free Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card, the only card of its kind in Canada. The MogoCard makes it easy to enjoy spending control while doing good for the planet by planting a tree for every purchase. The Mogo app also enables you to easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit score monitoring and ID fraud protection, and access personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC, while Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary Moka is bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians from coast to coast. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005120/en/