Westwood One Presents Super Wild Card Weekend

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of the NFL Super Wild Card Playoffs.



Westwood One’s schedule will feature two Wild Card games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and the first-ever Monday night playoff game in league history. Scott Graham will host the pregame/halftime/postgame shows for the Saturday and Sunday games. Rich Eisen will be the studio host for the Monday night playoff game. Westwood One’s Wild Card Playoff schedule includes:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15, 2022

4:00 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst), and Ben Leber (sideline reporter)

7:45 p.m. ET: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Steve Tasker (sideline reporter)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

12:30 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ron Jaworski (analyst), and Derek Rackley (sideline reporter)

4:15 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

8:00 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Olivia Harlan-Dekker (sideline reporter)

MONDAY, JANUARY 17, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), and Ross Tucker (sideline reporter)

Westwood One will broadcast every postseason NFL game, from Super Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Listeners can hear each of Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on nearly 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide, as well as on SiriusXM and on NFL Game Pass. You can find more information on westwoodonesports.com and follow on Twitter @westwood1sports.

