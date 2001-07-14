KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Three New-home Communities at Spring Mountain Ranch in Riverside, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of three new-home communities at the homebuilder’s popular Spring Mountain Ranch master plan. Avalon, Sonoma and Cambria at Spring Mountain Ranch are situated in a prime Riverside, California location close to Interstate 10, Interstate 215, Highway 91, Highway 60 and the Riverside Metrolink® station, offering easy access to the Ontario International Airport and the area’s major job centers.

The new communities are just minutes away from historic downtown Riverside, which features premier shopping, dining and entertainment, and a short drive to Loma Linda University Medical Center and University of California, Riverside. Avalon, Sonoma and Cambria at Spring Mountain Ranch are also close to popular outdoor recreation at San Bernardino National Forest, Big Bear Lake and San Gabriel Mountains. Additionally, Spring Mountain Ranch boasts scenic views of the Riverside foothills and numerous on-site amenities, including six miles of pedestrian trails as well as a six-acre park with sports courts, barbeques and picnic areas.

Avalon at Spring Mountain Ranch showcases one- and two- story homes with desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, flexible dens and lofts, and ample storage space. The homes feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,300 square feet.

Sonoma at Spring Mountain Ranch offers a selection of popular single-story homes that blend attractive design features like large kitchens and great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,500 square feet.

Cambria at Spring Mountain Ranch provides a wide selection of attractive one- and two-story floor plans offering beautiful kitchens with large islands, generous dens and ample storage. The homes feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 3,300 square feet. The new homes at all three communities will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Spring Mountain Ranch has become one of KB Home’s most successful master-planned communities in Riverside County. Its desirable location and amenities have attracted hundreds of new homeowners to this now vibrant and thriving community,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Our three new Spring Mountain Ranch neighborhoods provide easy access to the area’s major transportation corridors, Ontario International Airport, historic downtown Riverside, University of California, Riverside and Loma Linda University Medical Center as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Additionally, outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the neighborhoods' amenities and proximity to the San Bernardino National Forest, Big Bear Lake and San Gabriel Mountains, which feature many hiking and biking trails, lakes, campsites and ski resorts.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The sales offices and model homes at Avalon, Sonoma and Cambria at Spring Mountain Ranch are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $500,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

