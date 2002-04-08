Brooge Energy Ltd. Awarded Best Enterprise by Europe Business Assembly

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd. (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) ( BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, announced today that the Company has been the recipient of the Europe Business Assembly’s Best Enterprise award in the oil and gas sector in the United Arab Emirates. The Europe Business Assembly assesses the business performance of companies and the management teams across various industries and its peer group on an annual basis.

Commenting on the Best Enterprise award, Mr. Nicolaas Paardenkooper, Chief Executive Officer stated, “It is an honor for the Company to have received this recognition and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all the employees at Brooge Energy and its subsidiaries. At Brooge Energy, we have been focused on delivering the highest quality solutions and service to all our global customers. I am very proud of all the Brooge employees and for receipt of this award.”

