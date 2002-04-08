Acclaimed Los Angeles Restaurant HomeState Launches Vital Farms as Its Official Egg Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Vital Farms ( VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, announced HomeState as its newest foodservice partner. HomeState, a Texas Kitchen based in Southern California that aims to bring high-quality food and hospitality to Los Angeles, is pleased to use Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs in the many egg offerings on its Texas-inspired menu.



"We are honored to bring Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs to HomeState’s menu,” said Erin Feemster, Associate Brand Manager, Foodservice at Vital Farms. “In addition to sharing our Texas roots, HomeState is a like-minded, mission-driven partner that values high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients and has a demonstrated passion for people, food, and community.”

“My dream for HomeState has always been to share an untold story of Texas, to increase access to quality food, and play a positive role in the world of hospitality and agriculture,” said Briana Valdez, HomeState Founder & CEO. “Vital Farms truly cares about their impact on animal welfare, communities, and the environment and that is the reason we wanted to feature their eggs on our menu. How a hen is raised makes a difference. I am proud to serve our guests ethically produced eggs that ultimately make better breakfast tacos.”

Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs are scrambled in HomeState's sought-after breakfast tacos, most of which are named after Texas rivers, including Trinity (eggs, Beeler’s bacon, potatoes, cheddar), Guadalupe (eggs, chorizo, cheddar), and Comal (eggs, black beans, Monterey jack) and in Migas, an iconic Texas breakfast staple combining eggs and crispy tortilla chips with other desired ingredients such as humanely raised brisket and avocado.

To enjoy Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs on HomeState’s menu, visit any of HomeState’s five Los Angeles locations: Highland Park, Hollywood, Playa Vista, West Adams (to-go only), and Pasadena. Order online via ToastTab or visit HomeState’s website to submit pre-order requests and catering inquiries: myhomestate.com/catering.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 250 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites, Breakfast Bars, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 18,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. To learn more, visit vitalfarms.com.

About HomeState

HomeState is a Texas Kitchen in Southern California sharing breakfast tacos, queso, brisket, house-made flour tortillas and genuine hospitality. In 2013, Briana “Breezy” Valdez founded HomeState in Los Angeles with the dream of sharing her Texas identity through food and hospitality. In 2020, HomeState was named Best Tortilla in Southern California in KCRW & Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament. To learn more about HomeState, visit myhomestate.com or follow @homestate.

