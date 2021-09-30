Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

COMMON DIVIDEND DECLARED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share payable February 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned 3,195 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

National_Retail_Properties_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL26994&sd=2022-01-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/common-dividend-declared-by-national-retail-properties-inc-301460013.html

SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL26994&Transmission_Id=202201140830PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL26994&DateId=20220114
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus