Berkshire Money Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, Innovator

- New Purchases: SJNK, OEF, SPLV,
- Added Positions: BSEP, VIG, DIA, TIP, IWM, XLV, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: BJAN, EJAN, VCSH, BAUG,
- Sold Out: SPSB, BJUN,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 720,463 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 244,889 shares, 17.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 292,752 shares, 15.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 214,730 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 166,364 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.49%. The holding were 1,850,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $214.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 33,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 105,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BSEP)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September by 802.21%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.005700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 361,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98.Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (BJUN)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $33.91.
