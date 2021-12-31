Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Universal Display Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Comcast Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Newmont Corp, Anglogold Ashanti

- New Purchases: MTB, FWRG, DNB, LTH,
- Added Positions: OLED, CL, CMCSA, KEY, PYPL, IDXX, JXN, AKAM, A, LULU, PCAR, CHD, TSM, SOVO, SYK, SBUX, TMUS, HAE, AVAH, SYRS, ECVT, MPLN, ORA, ETSY, SHC, NABL, MS, JAMF, JAMF,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, NEM, AU, MSFT, CERN, JNJ, GOOGL, CTSH, QDEL, BX, AZO, KKR, APO, AMG, EL, ARCC, INTU, CG, BAM, ICE, PEP, PLD, BV, BCE, WCC, HST, TSLX, DLR, AAPL, EQR, MSGS, PEAK, WMS, RXT, MSP, HMPT,
- Sold Out: JELD, C, BLK,
For the details of LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lgt+capital+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 908,427 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74%
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 658,645 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 1,972,850 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66%
- Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 1,438,580 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 1,780,130 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 87,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 325,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 380.02%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $157.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 799,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 671.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 635,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 73.70%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,177,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KeyCorp (KEY)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in KeyCorp by 101.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,317,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $181.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 487,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $534.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 132,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.. Also check out:
1. LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. keeps buying