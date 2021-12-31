Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Universal Display Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Comcast Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Newmont Corp, Anglogold Ashanti

New Purchases: MTB, FWRG, DNB, LTH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Universal Display Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Comcast Corp, KeyCorp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Newmont Corp, Anglogold Ashanti, Johnson & Johnson, Blackstone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgt Capital Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 908,427 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.74% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 658,645 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 1,972,850 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66% Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 1,438,580 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 1,780,130 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $183.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 87,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 325,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 380.02%. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $157.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 799,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 671.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 635,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 73.70%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,177,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in KeyCorp by 101.57%. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,317,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $181.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 487,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 38.72%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $534.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 132,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Lgt Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.