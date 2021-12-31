Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Factors US Value Style ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, iShares iBonds D

- New Purchases: STLV, AMGN, MUNI, SMMD, PFE, UPS, FALN, IAU, IXG, BAC, PEP, EFA,
- Added Positions: VXF, IVV, SHV, TIP, EFV, DIS, ESGU, VIG, CI, IEFA, IUSB, PFF, IJR, XOM, COMT, HDV, IYE, MCD, RSP, HD, BRK.B, ESGE, EFG, DVY, VZ, MSFT, GOVT, T, IXN, JNJ, DUK, BA, VLUE, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: MEAR, SHY, ITOT, LQD, IYW, NEAR, GOOG, IEMG,
- Sold Out: IBDM, IBMK, IGSB, IHI, SUB,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,433 shares, 25.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 60,945 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 58,760 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 102,081 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 31,366 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Factors US Value Style ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.423400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $230.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.60%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 106.61%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 47.12%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $155.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.03 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $26.05.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.
