Green Court Capital Management Ltd Buys ACM Research Inc

Investment company Green Court Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys ACM Research Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Court Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Green Court Capital Management Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Green Court Capital Management Ltd.
- ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 701,283 shares, 64.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.55%
- Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 3,890,675 shares, 35.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.87%
Green Court Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ACM Research Inc by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.34%. The holding were 701,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.
