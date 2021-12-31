Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Corrado Advisors, Llc Buys Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - Octo, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust, BTC iShares International Aggregate

Investment company Corrado Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - Octo, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , sells BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Enzo Biochem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corrado Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Corrado Advisors, Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CORRADO ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,497 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  2. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 109,482 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 194,523 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,809 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 42,848 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
New Purchase: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - Octo (EOCT)

Corrado Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - Octo. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.309200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (IOCT)

Corrado Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.381300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Corrado Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Corrado Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)

Corrado Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Sold Out: Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)

Corrado Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Enzo Biochem Inc. The sale prices were between $3.17 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.41.



