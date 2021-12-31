Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Global Payments Inc

- New Purchases: KXI, VSGX, XLK, EL, HEXO,
- Added Positions: BOND, VXUS, VTIP, AGG, VEA, IJR, XSOE, SCHM, BND, EAGG, VDC, VOO, VGT, VCR, VNQ, HYG, SCHE, DLS, MSFT, XLP, PBW, IJH, T, HD, KO, PICK, VZ, SO,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, DFAC, ESGD, IVV, SCHF, ABT, TSLA, VUG,
- Sold Out: VWO, GPN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 752,375 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 304,193 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 622,910 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 243,859 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 225,608 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HEXO Corp (HEXO)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in HEXO Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.7 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.31. The stock is now traded at around $0.620300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 152,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.56%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.
