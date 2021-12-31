Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Global Payments Inc

New Purchases: KXI, VSGX, XLK, EL, HEXO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 752,375 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 304,193 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 622,910 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 243,859 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.55% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 225,608 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in HEXO Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.7 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.31. The stock is now traded at around $0.620300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 152,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.56%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.