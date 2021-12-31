Investors Financial Group, LLC Buys USHG Acquisition Corp, Daktronics Inc, Weber Inc, Sells MP Materials Corp, Hyzon Motors Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

- New Purchases: HUGS, VEA, XLY, DVY, ADP, VOOG, AGG, IR, MAR, CSX, APD, O, PPL, OTTR, VMM, STKL, TWO, XELA,
- Added Positions: DAKT, WEBR, VZ, BA, DIS, VTI, AVXL, IEMG, ITOT, VNQ, CRM, NVDA, MOD, XLU, PYPL, TJX, IJH, SPY, IEFA, ABNB, IUSG, CAT, CLF, MGC, QUAL, QCOM, SPTM, VUG, RTX, BND, VTV, SPIP, PFE, IUSV, BHG, SBUX, IWM, VCIT, VBR, DD, IWF, NUE, IVV, SLV, IJR, SPYG, XLV, USHY, CVX, EMB, MCK, BRK.B, BABA, ABBV, NLS, GM, GLD, DGII, MDLZ, MDT, PG, TGT, VB, VOT, XEL, IWD, CARR, BAC, FDN, BHC, CX, SPIB, SAN, KO, CMCSA, WBA, MBB, BSV, EFA, FVD,
- Reduced Positions: MP, HYZN, VNLA, VOO, MMM, F, GE, AMLP, FTA, JNJ, VV, CTVA, USB, MRK, GIS, VIG, PTLC, T, ARKF, IEI, NEAR, FTSD, SPTI, PFM, USMV, VO, MTNB, CGC, LUMO, TSLA, BOND, MSFT, HRL, AMGN, AMZN, XLF, SRVR, RDVY, COIN, HON, BUSE, AMD, INDS, HYG, HDV, SRLN, PLTR, AVGO, UNH, ORCL, FCX, XLRE,
- Sold Out: AMJ, IYY, DUK, CRBP,
For the details of Investors Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investors+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Investors Financial Group, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 66,634 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,435 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 47,780 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,600 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,238 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 414,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $127.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $294.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Daktronics Inc (DAKT)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 317.70%. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $5.97, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 511,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Weber Inc (WEBR)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Weber Inc by 62.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 339,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 64,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 76.96%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $155.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL)
Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Anavex Life Sciences Corp by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.29.Sold Out: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.Sold Out: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP)
Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.6 and $1.11, with an estimated average price of $0.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Investors Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Investors Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Investors Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investors Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investors Financial Group, LLC keeps buying