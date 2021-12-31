Investors Financial Group, LLC Buys USHG Acquisition Corp, Daktronics Inc, Weber Inc, Sells MP Materials Corp, Hyzon Motors Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U

New Purchases: HUGS, VEA, XLY, DVY, ADP, VOOG, AGG, IR, MAR, CSX, APD, O, PPL, OTTR, VMM, STKL, TWO, XELA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys USHG Acquisition Corp, Daktronics Inc, Weber Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Boeing Co, sells MP Materials Corp, Hyzon Motors Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Investors Financial Group, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 66,634 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,435 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% 3M Co (MMM) - 47,780 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,600 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,238 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 414,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $127.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $294.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 317.70%. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $5.97, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 511,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Weber Inc by 62.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 339,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 64,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 76.96%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $155.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Anavex Life Sciences Corp by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.29.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Investors Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.6 and $1.11, with an estimated average price of $0.9.