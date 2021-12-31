BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Kimball Electronics Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Unum Group, Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF

New Purchases: MET, XLK, QCOM, XLNX, MGK, UL, TRIN, SO, SPG, SLB, AMGN, PSX, IWS, IAU, RSP, HAS, GILD,

Added Positions: VEU, VTI, MINT, SCZ, IJH, KE, MGC, AMZN, IXUS, IJR, VO, JMST, VB, CVX, INTC, QQQ, IWD, IVE, VWO, ABT, CMI, DIS, HPQ, IBM, IEMG, JPM, MA, MCD, MRK, FB, REGN, CRM, SPY, WBA, WMT, ABBV, ADBE, ALK, ALL, GOOG, OZK, BLK, BA, BMY, CNP, CB, CSCO, KO, STZ, GLW, CVS, DHR, DRI, D, DTE, DUK, ETN, ECL, F, GIS, HD, HON, HST, HBAN, PDBC, USRT, EEM, QUAL, IJJ, IYG, KMI, KLAC, KSS, LHX, LMT, LYB, MCK, MDLZ, NVS, ORCL, MUNI, PEG, O, ROP, SCHF, SCHM, XLY, KRE, SWK, SBUX, TSLA, TMO, TRV, TSN, UGI, UNP, UPS, VLO, VEA, VZ, WFC, WHR, YUM,

Reduced Positions: LLY, AGG, VOO, PEP, SCHB, SYK, JKHY, UNM, PRF, ACN, PWR, IWF, SDY, IBDP, FISV, EQBK, CL, AXP, AZN, GOOGL, BP, VTV, VXF, PM, BOND, PAA, PG, PFE, GLDM, ZTS, DGX, V, SCHX, XLC, XLU, SRE, CWI, VIGI, SPDW, SPEM, SPYG, VYM, VIG, LH, SYY, TJX, VCSH, TSCO, UNH, CARR, IBDN, ITW, HRL, GD, THFF, XOM, CMCSA, CF, EFAV, COF, BRK.B, ADP, ANTM, APH, APD, AFL, IYZ, OTIS, NVDA, NOV, MCHP, LNC, KBAL, JNJ, GOVT, PYPL, IDU, IJK, OEF, IWM, IWB, MUB, USMV,

Sold Out: JTD, IBDM, IBMJ, EPD,

Springfield, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Kimball Electronics Inc, Amazon.com Inc, MetLife Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells Unum Group, Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 285 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 3,371,260 shares, 34.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,700,246 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 1,526,651 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 341,725 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 168,638 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 127,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.48 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 358,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.37%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3224.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 95.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $377.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $129.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.42, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

BKD Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.