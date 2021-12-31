Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Baugh & Associates, LLC Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells BP PLC, AT&T Inc, Sylvamo Corp

insider
Just now
Investment company Baugh & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Dividend ETF, sells BP PLC, AT&T Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baugh & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Baugh & Associates, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baugh & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baugh+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baugh & Associates, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,308 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,079 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,881 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 38,030 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 86,800 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



