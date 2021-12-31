Baugh & Associates, LLC Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells BP PLC, AT&T Inc, Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: SDY,
- Added Positions: QCOM, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: T, SVC, XOM, MDY, IWF, SPY,
- Sold Out: BP, SLVM,
For the details of Baugh & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,308 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,079 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,881 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 38,030 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 86,800 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $130.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Baugh & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
