Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. Buys Green Brick Partners Inc, Cadre Holdings Inc, Identiv Inc, Sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, The Joint Corp, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Green Brick Partners Inc, Cadre Holdings Inc, Identiv Inc, Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Andersons Inc, sells TriState Capital Holdings Inc, The Joint Corp, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, Genasys Inc, CareDx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $35 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 8,467 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 49,444 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 51,114 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) - 14,920 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Inotiv Inc (NOTV) - 16,629 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 22,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cadre Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.29 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 22,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 20,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Atlanticus Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.14 and $87.34, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 7,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Andersons Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 12,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 38,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 64.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $23.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Aviat Networks Inc by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Iteris Inc by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $3.74 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.82. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $115.87, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $90.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Joint Corp. The sale prices were between $60.67 and $99.5, with an estimated average price of $80.22.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.48.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Genasys Inc. The sale prices were between $3.35 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.59.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PlayAGS Inc. The sale prices were between $6.21 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.63.