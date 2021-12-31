Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: BND, IEFA, TIP, SHOP, IJH, LOW, ACN, NKE, SCHG, VCR, XLF, DHR, IYR,

BND, IEFA, TIP, SHOP, IJH, LOW, ACN, NKE, SCHG, VCR, XLF, DHR, IYR, Added Positions: AGG, VOO, IVV, VGSH, VEA, SCZ, USRT, VWO, IJR, SCHI, VB, AMZN, AAPL, MA, NVDA, MSFT, V, QQQ, SPY, GOOG, BRK.B, WMT, JPM, NOC, GOOGL, FB, VGT, BAC, ADP, SDY, SCHQ, UNH, EEM, DIS, USB, PEP, PPG, HD, MMM, XLV, INTC, XOM, CSCO, BA, ADBE,

AGG, VOO, IVV, VGSH, VEA, SCZ, USRT, VWO, IJR, SCHI, VB, AMZN, AAPL, MA, NVDA, MSFT, V, QQQ, SPY, GOOG, BRK.B, WMT, JPM, NOC, GOOGL, FB, VGT, BAC, ADP, SDY, SCHQ, UNH, EEM, DIS, USB, PEP, PPG, HD, MMM, XLV, INTC, XOM, CSCO, BA, ADBE, Reduced Positions: SCHX, FNDX, SCHA, SCHP, FNDF, VCIT, FNDE, FNDA, SCHF, FNDC, SCHE, SPIB, SCHC, PRFZ, VMBS, PXF, SCHH, IAU, HAUZ, SPIP, IEMG, SCHR, SCHD, SPTL, JNK, BKLN, PFF, USHY, SCHJ, TSM, SCHZ, MCD, IAGG, SCHO, D, AMAT, FLT, COP, KO, MDT, CVX, COST, NEE, CAT, CVS, BMY, BDX, MO, ENB, EPD, IBM, MDLZ, MRK, NSC, ORCL, PH, SYK, VZ, PM, T, PYPL, ZTS, KMI,

SCHX, FNDX, SCHA, SCHP, FNDF, VCIT, FNDE, FNDA, SCHF, FNDC, SCHE, SPIB, SCHC, PRFZ, VMBS, PXF, SCHH, IAU, HAUZ, SPIP, IEMG, SCHR, SCHD, SPTL, JNK, BKLN, PFF, USHY, SCHJ, TSM, SCHZ, MCD, IAGG, SCHO, D, AMAT, FLT, COP, KO, MDT, CVX, COST, NEE, CAT, CVS, BMY, BDX, MO, ENB, EPD, IBM, MDLZ, MRK, NSC, ORCL, PH, SYK, VZ, PM, T, PYPL, ZTS, KMI, Sold Out: PRF, PXH, PDN, VSS, VNQI, EBND, MBB, VTEB, EMLC, TFI, VIG, HDEF, HYLB, CMCSA, DVY, GLTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles Schwab Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Charles Schwab Trust Co owns 170 stocks with a total value of $616 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charles Schwab Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+schwab+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 914,916 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4219.31% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 148,121 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.03% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,389 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2390.84% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 632,680 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8939.58% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 646,307 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.20%

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 339,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 239,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 125,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $1064.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $278.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4219.31%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.56%. The holding were 914,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.03%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $427.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 148,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2390.84%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 91,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 8939.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 632,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 392.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 646,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1880.99%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 117,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.95.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $37.15.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.56.