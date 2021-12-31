Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: BND, IEFA, TIP, SHOP, IJH, LOW, ACN, NKE, SCHG, VCR, XLF, DHR, IYR,
- Added Positions: AGG, VOO, IVV, VGSH, VEA, SCZ, USRT, VWO, IJR, SCHI, VB, AMZN, AAPL, MA, NVDA, MSFT, V, QQQ, SPY, GOOG, BRK.B, WMT, JPM, NOC, GOOGL, FB, VGT, BAC, ADP, SDY, SCHQ, UNH, EEM, DIS, USB, PEP, PPG, HD, MMM, XLV, INTC, XOM, CSCO, BA, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, FNDX, SCHA, SCHP, FNDF, VCIT, FNDE, FNDA, SCHF, FNDC, SCHE, SPIB, SCHC, PRFZ, VMBS, PXF, SCHH, IAU, HAUZ, SPIP, IEMG, SCHR, SCHD, SPTL, JNK, BKLN, PFF, USHY, SCHJ, TSM, SCHZ, MCD, IAGG, SCHO, D, AMAT, FLT, COP, KO, MDT, CVX, COST, NEE, CAT, CVS, BMY, BDX, MO, ENB, EPD, IBM, MDLZ, MRK, NSC, ORCL, PH, SYK, VZ, PM, T, PYPL, ZTS, KMI,
- Sold Out: PRF, PXH, PDN, VSS, VNQI, EBND, MBB, VTEB, EMLC, TFI, VIG, HDEF, HYLB, CMCSA, DVY, GLTR,
For the details of Charles Schwab Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+schwab+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Charles Schwab Trust Co
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 914,916 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4219.31%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 148,121 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 219.03%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,389 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2390.84%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 632,680 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8939.58%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 646,307 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.20%
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 339,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 239,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 125,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $1064.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $278.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4219.31%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.56%. The holding were 914,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.03%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $427.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 148,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2390.84%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 91,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 8939.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 632,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 392.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 646,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1880.99%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 117,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $21.95.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $37.15.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Charles Schwab Trust Co. Also check out:
1. Charles Schwab Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Charles Schwab Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Charles Schwab Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Charles Schwab Trust Co keeps buying