Access Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Discover Financial Services, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Tesla Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Access Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Access Financial Services, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 238,942 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 181,038 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 644,349 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 154,872 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 38,956 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.73%. The holding were 644,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 37,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 84,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $35.7 and $43.53, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 40,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $129.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $161.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Delaware Investments MN Muni Inc Fund II, Inc by 322.23%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 91,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $867.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 53.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 105,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Bond Fund by 50.81%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 67,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 146.27%. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.39 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 62,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.