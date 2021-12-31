Autus Asset Management, LLC Buys ONEOK Inc, Markel Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: OKE, PSXP, BRMK, GOOD, PFE, IBDT, COP, LIN, HMLP,
- Added Positions: HYG, VCIT, MKL, TIP, XOM, IJH, ISRG, ABBV, UNH, FPE, VCSH, AMZN, PYPL, EMB, PFF, BKNG, VDE, GOOGL, VIGI, VO, CVX, VTI, VCR, VFH, MUB, VSGX, ESML, ESGE, AMT, STZ, TTC, CRM, ROP, HD, PEP, XLF, FB, BHP, VT, CSCO, VOX, GILD, VIG, VFMV, MCD, NVO, ORCL, VAW, SBUX, MINT, TMO, RTX, WMT, FSLR, V, DVY, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, COST, ACN, GOOG, AAPL, NVDA, BLK, ZTS, NKE, BRK.B, VOO, IVV, EW, ADBE, EL, PNQI, BAX, SHW, ALGN, MMM, VIS, VHT, VDC, IWP, IWO, ICF, EFV, EFA, EEM, BND, CMI, AMGN, SLB, PG, BDX, LMT, CMCSA, INTC, GD, LLY, ED,
- Sold Out: IBMJ, IEMG,
For the details of Autus Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/autus+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Autus Asset Management, LLC
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 244,379 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,535 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 639,831 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 349,001 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 66,968 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.99 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Markel Corp (MKL)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Markel Corp by 241.13%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1269.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $278.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 144.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.
