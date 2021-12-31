Autus Asset Management, LLC Buys ONEOK Inc, Markel Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: OKE, PSXP, BRMK, GOOD, PFE, IBDT, COP, LIN, HMLP,

Added Positions: HYG, VCIT, MKL, TIP, XOM, IJH, ISRG, ABBV, UNH, FPE, VCSH, AMZN, PYPL, EMB, PFF, BKNG, VDE, GOOGL, VIGI, VO, CVX, VTI, VCR, VFH, MUB, VSGX, ESML, ESGE, AMT, STZ, TTC, CRM, ROP, HD, PEP, XLF, FB, BHP, VT, CSCO, VOX, GILD, VIG, VFMV, MCD, NVO, ORCL, VAW, SBUX, MINT, TMO, RTX, WMT, FSLR, V, DVY, BSV,

Reduced Positions: INTU, COST, ACN, GOOG, AAPL, NVDA, BLK, ZTS, NKE, BRK.B, VOO, IVV, EW, ADBE, EL, PNQI, BAX, SHW, ALGN, MMM, VIS, VHT, VDC, IWP, IWO, ICF, EFV, EFA, EEM, BND, CMI, AMGN, SLB, PG, BDX, LMT, CMCSA, INTC, GD, LLY, ED,

Sold Out: IBMJ, IEMG,

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ONEOK Inc, Markel Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Gladstone Commercial Corp, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Autus Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Autus Asset Management, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $994 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 244,379 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,535 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 639,831 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 349,001 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 66,968 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.99 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Markel Corp by 241.13%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1269.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $278.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 144.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Autus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.