Viridian Ria, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: VEA, SPY, IJR, VO, VWO, IVE, XLK, VUG, XLI, MDY, EMB, VFH, MSFT, IEFA, SHOP, FB, TSLA, NVDA, VB, IEMG, NFLX, VTIP, FLRN, IWR, VTV, SCHX, NET, SNOW, XLF, IVV, OKTA, CRM, VIG, IJK, IWS, PINS, SBUX, COST, DON, HD, HDV, ZM, IVW, VZ, RWJ, IWM, DGRO, WYNN, SPHQ, MRK, EEMV, DEM, MTUM, VNQ, VIS, FUTY, DNP, ORCL, PFE, SPLG, VV, XLV, GLD, EWJ, UCON, GTO, EFAV, TOTL, COMB, NEA, VLUE, TMO, VGT, DVY, V, DHR, PGX,

VEA, SPY, IJR, VO, VWO, IVE, XLK, VUG, XLI, MDY, EMB, VFH, MSFT, IEFA, SHOP, FB, TSLA, NVDA, VB, IEMG, NFLX, VTIP, FLRN, IWR, VTV, SCHX, NET, SNOW, XLF, IVV, OKTA, CRM, VIG, IJK, IWS, PINS, SBUX, COST, DON, HD, HDV, ZM, IVW, VZ, RWJ, IWM, DGRO, WYNN, SPHQ, MRK, EEMV, DEM, MTUM, VNQ, VIS, FUTY, DNP, ORCL, PFE, SPLG, VV, XLV, GLD, EWJ, UCON, GTO, EFAV, TOTL, COMB, NEA, VLUE, TMO, VGT, DVY, V, DHR, PGX, Added Positions: AMZN, BRK.B,

AMZN, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AAPL,

GOOGL, AAPL, Sold Out: BKNG, ASML, AMT, BA, ACN, BIIB, BDX, ADP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Booking Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, American Tower Corp, Boeing Co, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viridian Ria, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Viridian Ria, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viridian+ria%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 986,054 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,542 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 371,640 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 136,019 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 519,419 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 986,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.59%. The holding were 95,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.99%. The holding were 371,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 136,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 519,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 143,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.