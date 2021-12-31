Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Viridian Ria, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Viridian Ria, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Booking Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, American Tower Corp, Boeing Co, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viridian Ria, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Viridian Ria, Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viridian+ria%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 986,054 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,542 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 371,640 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 136,019 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 519,419 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.64%. The holding were 986,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.59%. The holding were 95,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.99%. The holding were 371,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 136,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 519,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Viridian Ria, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 143,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Viridian Ria, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC. Also check out:

1. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIRIDIAN RIA, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus