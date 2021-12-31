StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Nike Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

New Purchases: VTIP, KMI, PLD, PLTR, SQ, VTI,

VTIP, KMI, PLD, PLTR, SQ, VTI, Added Positions: LDUR, JEPI, NKE, GOOGL, QUAL, CVX, ETN, AMZN, XLRE, ABBV, BIP, MSFT, TMO, JPM, NEE, VIGI, IJR, JNJ, V, PYPL, LIN, IJH, JMST, XYL, IWP, RTX, IEFA, JPST, AAPL, SIVB, BA, HD, DHR, PFF, NVDA, VO, PEP, COST, EQIX, AWK, CSCO, ENB, VIG, AMT, IEMG, DIS, IHI, BNDX, LMT, EL, DLR, XLV, WMT, SBUX, NFLX, GGB,

LDUR, JEPI, NKE, GOOGL, QUAL, CVX, ETN, AMZN, XLRE, ABBV, BIP, MSFT, TMO, JPM, NEE, VIGI, IJR, JNJ, V, PYPL, LIN, IJH, JMST, XYL, IWP, RTX, IEFA, JPST, AAPL, SIVB, BA, HD, DHR, PFF, NVDA, VO, PEP, COST, EQIX, AWK, CSCO, ENB, VIG, AMT, IEMG, DIS, IHI, BNDX, LMT, EL, DLR, XLV, WMT, SBUX, NFLX, GGB, Reduced Positions: TIP, AGG, SMMU, LMBS, MINT, BSV, HON, PG, CERN, PDBC, DOW, VZ, WEC, BND, CWB, VYM, VNQ, ALB, XLK, MUB, GLD, EOG, SDY, USMV,

TIP, AGG, SMMU, LMBS, MINT, BSV, HON, PG, CERN, PDBC, DOW, VZ, WEC, BND, CWB, VYM, VNQ, ALB, XLK, MUB, GLD, EOG, SDY, USMV, Sold Out: TTD, CRWD, SHOP, T, LNT, MDT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Nike Inc, Chevron Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StrongBox Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, StrongBox Wealth, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 96,642 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.95% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 63,501 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 55,551 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,771 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,792 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $153.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $136.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $234.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 189.45%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $600.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $181.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $114.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.