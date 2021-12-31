Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Nike Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Investment company StrongBox Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Nike Inc, Chevron Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StrongBox Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, StrongBox Wealth, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of StrongBox Wealth, LLC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 96,642 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.95%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 63,501 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 55,551 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,771 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,792 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $153.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $136.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $234.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.61%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 38,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 189.45%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $600.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 68.62%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $181.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $114.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.



