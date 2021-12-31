Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Strid Group, LLC Buys Accenture PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Marsh & McLennan Inc

Investment company Strid Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Marsh & McLennan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strid Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Strid Group, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Strid Group, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,183,312 shares, 27.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
  2. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) - 4,209,649 shares, 22.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,236,012 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
  4. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,126,924 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 601,386 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $361.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $226.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Strid Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Strid Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.



