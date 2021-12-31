Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Divergent Planning, LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Investment company Divergent Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Divergent Planning, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Divergent Planning, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 105,931 shares, 37.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 96,472 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 149,937 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
  4. MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 120,469 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
  5. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) - 233,408 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Divergent Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Divergent Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.



