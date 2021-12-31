McLean Asset Management Corp Buys Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: AVLV, AVUV, SPHD, CVX, CB, AZO, ADP, KO, NVMI,
- Added Positions: VGSH, IBHC, NVDA, TSLA, AGG, VSS, VOO, VTIP, DLS, SCZ, XSOE, BMY, VWO, VNQ, QQQ, DGRO, BNDX, FSLR, PFE, TIP, EL, STZ,
- Reduced Positions: DFAS, EFA, EFV, IBM, AAPL, IWN, MSFT, ADBE, IWM, BRK.B, ASML, DIS, IBHB, SPY, BAC, AMZN, CMCSA, V, PYPL, MA, TMO, NOC, JPM, UNH, VTI, LOW, DHR, NEE, ABT, VBR, AMGN, HON, HD, GOOG, ABBV, GOOGL, UNP, VZ, DWM, CSCO, AON, AMP, TJX, SYK, MRK, ROP, JNJ, NKE, REGN, INTC, BKNG, NSC, ORCL, INTU, PG, MCD, AXP, MS, EW, FB, PM, GS, DFS, SO, TXN,
- Sold Out: T, AMT, WST, MMM, NFLX, CRM, RTX, CHTR, IBHA, BA, SCOR,
These are the top 5 holdings of McLean Asset Management Corp
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 810,842 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 942,940 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 347,169 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 433,378 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 296,983 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nova Ltd (NVMI)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Nova Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.19 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $121.7. The stock is now traded at around $135.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 53.70%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC)
McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 80.42%. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.37. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 84.80%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 57.25%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1031.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $427.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11.Sold Out: iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHA)
McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2021 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $24.14.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.
