17 Capital Partners, Llc Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Novartis AG, Zendesk Inc, Chegg Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Castle International Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, sells Novartis AG, Zendesk Inc, Chegg Inc, Wells Fargo, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 17 Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, 17 Capital Partners, Llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 44,023 shares, 13.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,028 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 8,347 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 4,611 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 893 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $187.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 8,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $247.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $207.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 83.66%. The purchase prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53. The stock is now traded at around $480.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $540.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.72%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $228.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $143.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05.