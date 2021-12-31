Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And In

Decatur, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, InvenTrust Properties Corp, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 2123 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,007 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 211,523 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 222,963 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 296,498 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 426,066 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 734.25%

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 426,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 81.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 114,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.46%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5252.72%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 40,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 173.28%. The purchase prices were between $45.57 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 71,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IDT Corp. The sale prices were between $42.18 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $50.98.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.