Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And In

- New Purchases: IVT, PWR, RLJPA.PFD, CION, PECO, PSET, RIVN, CCK, NEM, WOLF, BALT, CCRN, COF, DWAC, MSMR, EVTC, HRI, BSEP, UUP, EPHE, IBDV, JPIE, BITO, LIDR, ADC, AMR, BACPL.PFD, BIOL, CBNK, CRTO, DNMR, WIRE, FBCV, GT, HYLN, EIS, JKH, JKK, IAT, EUFN, AOK, LWLG, LNC, MLCO, MVIS, PNW, RYN, RIOT, SAFM, SCHN, SKY, SMP, SPH, SLVM, TMST, TM, CPER, VWOB, WBS, WLKP, BDTX, AEO, UHT, NCR, CEQP, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, IRT, SBEA, VRS, ARKX, CTRU, ATIP, ACST, BIRD, AMPY, BCEL, BERY, BST, BIGZ, BCTX, BLDR, AI, CADE, CADE, CLXT, CEI, CLLS, CERT, CRNX, DGHI, DOCN, DOUG, EQRX, EVC, EVBG, FNF, FR, CARZ, FPXE, FBRT, FBRT, FUBO, GGPI, HTRB, HUT, IMCC, PBW, DBC, QQQM, DBA, EIDO, MCHI, TECB, JMBS, KRO, KD, LFST, META, LYLT, M, MTH, MEOH, MODV, MULN, ONCT, OSS, ONL, INDS, PBR, PTLO, BZQ, SLG, XSD, KOMP, SBEAU, SOFI, SOFI, TPH, TXG, TDC, TPL, PATH, UNM, VVV, RAMMU, BTBT, CPARU, TGLS, XP, INVZ, RSKD,
- Added Positions: RDVY, DLN, VTV, SCHG, SCHD, TLT, SPTL, QQQ, FV, JEPI, RPAR, VB, WYNN, ITOT, ITB, MSFT, SDVY, WOOF, TOTL, UBER, XLY, XEL, SCHM, VUG, FPE, ESGU, QCOM, VMC, XLP, LPX, RMD, FXO, PAVE, EMXC, JPIB, QQH, ABT, AEP, IWM, SCHV, BND, CHWY, FTGC, LGH, PYPL, PDI, RH, RCII, SPY, SPDW, XLK, VTWO, AMZN, CVX, CMC, CPRT, DVYE, TLH, LRCX, LMT, NUV, PFE, SCHF, SO, VIG, VOT, VBK, WMT, HGBL, RFCI, ARKK, FTSL, GOF, PDBC, PGX, USMV, SHYG, KRG, PLBY, SSO, DDM, DIA, SJNK, TSLA, MMM, VCR, VGLT, VZ, AFL, ABNB, ALK, AA, AEE, BLOK, ARW, ADSK, AVPT, CVS, CRL, ED, DIS, DOCU, DLTR, DOW, EFT, FDIS, FLXS, IEF, SOXX, IYC, IYZ, IYW, HYG, IEO, JNJ, KFRC, LVS, NRG, OGE, PRU, RS, SCHA, SCHK, SCHP, SHLX, SPG, LUV, THQ, URI, UTI, EDV, MGK, VOOG, BSV, VEU, VOE, VBR, XPO, VALE, TTE, PTR, RFFC, RFDA, ABBV, AXON, BZH, CSCO, SID, CRWD, DPZ, FDX, QCLN, FPXI, FLJP, PKW, RSP, VLUE, IPAC, JPM, VNLA, MCK, NRZ, NTR, ONDS, ORCC, HYS, TOLZ, SPEM, SLYV, XLU, VDE, VHT, VGT, WRK, NCLH, STX, ZIM, LYB, ABCM, APD, ALB, ALE, ALL, AMED, AVUV, AME, ABG, BP, BIDU, BCV, WRB, BOE, BAH, BWA, BFAM, BTI, BKE, CF, CMS, KMX, CCL, CET, CRNC, CC, KO, CTSH, COO, GLW, CS, CROX, DAL, DLR, DFS, DCI, DCT, ECL, EFX, ETRN, FICO, FAST, FSTA, FIDU, FLTB, PFD, F, GAB, GD, GMAB, GIL, LAND, GGG, GWW, GEF, HAS, HUBS, HUM, ILMN, EEMA, EZU, IYT, IXN, IXC, IWD, IWF, IWN, IYR, IYJ, IYH, IYF, MUB, GVI, USIG, IGIB, IEI, PFF, IAI, IWY, JJSF, JBL, J, KLAC, KLDO, K, KEY, KWEB, KBA, LTC, LHX, EL, LEN, LII, LCR, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, FWONA, LLY, LYG, LCID, LAZR, MGM, MSM, MAC, MMP, MKL, MMC, MTTR, MEI, MTD, MU, MLKN, MLI, NEA, NMZ, OLN, OMC, OHI, ON, PANW, PM, PHK, MAV, PII, PGR, PMO, UTG, RGA, RELX, RIO, RBLX, ROST, RVT, RMT, R, HSIC, SLB, SCHW, SCHE, SCHZ, SCHC, SRE, SHW, SJM, SNA, SONY, SWN, SPLK, SBUX, STLD, STRL, STM, SNPS, TSM, TTWO, TDY, TER, TEVA, TXN, TY, TRN, IIVI, UGI, UNP, X, VXUS, MGV, IVOO, VIGI, VSS, VICI, VMW, WAT, WES, WLK, WBK, WY, WPM, WGO, ZBRA, KL, EELV, AMCX, SGOL, MSOS, YOLO, AAL, ARI, ARCB, ARCC, ASAN, BKR, BSAC, BBDC, BITF, BLK, BUI, BLW, MQT, FRA, BXMT, BKNG, BHF, BR, BRMK, BIPC, CME, CRH, CHY, CAH, CNC, CHTR, CLOV, NET, RNP, CMP, CPNG, CVET, DVA, DEO, FANG, QQQE, DLB, DKNG, DPG, DUK, DD, BROS, EOG, QTUM, VPC, EWBC, ETG, ETO, EXG, EDIT, DAVA, ETR, EPAM, EQNR, ETSY, EXC, EXPO, FIS, AG, FCT, CIBR, FFR, QABA, HYLS, AIRR, RFEU, FFEB, DFEB, GLPI, GSK, GBT, QYLD, PFFD, ALTY, GBDC, GPMT, AJX, GRWG, GH, HTD, HPI, HPF, HPE, HGLB, IMGN, INCY, MNA, IIIN, UJAN, BOCT, BJUL, PODD, IBKR, IVR, VPV, XLG, RPV, RGI, RYF, RHS, PSP, PKB, IQV, IXUS, DGRO, IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, IRBO, IBTG, AMJ, JIG, KTRA, LPLA, LYFT, MPLX, MPC, MKTX, MPW, TAP, NTAP, NFLX, NEE, NXDT, NS, NTNX, NVG, JRI, OPI, TURN, FLWS, OUST, ISD, ALTL, PLTR, PTON, PAG, PTY, LTPZ, CORP, POOL, BIB, ROM, PSEC, QDEL, RF, QSR, REYN, SLYG, EBND, SPIP, KBE, MDYG, SPMD, SPLG, SSNC, SIVB, SBRA, SWAV, SIMO, SITE, SYNA, TTD, DDD, TITN, TWTR, UCTT, BIZD, SMOG, VDC, VRTX, SEIX, VST, GDO, DTD, DGRW, ZBH, ZNGA, ALLE, RE, JCI, LIN, AOSL, PNR, STNE, TRTN, CRSP, RIG, AUDC, FVRR, AER, RCL, ATCO, SB,
- Reduced Positions: NOBL, BMY, VCSH, FB, AAPL, BYD, FYT, TIP, VIAC, MA, XLF, BBWI, SHY, V, AMN, BA, EWL, EWG, IVW, DHI, FPEI, IEMG, TROW, NUE, BIV, XOM, GS, KBWB, XLRE, CLX, BOND, XNTK, XRT, SRLN, XLSR, CRM, FTSD, EFG, FWONK, NVO, TJX, VIOO, EW, BMAR, RYT, CMDY, MRNA, MINT, XLE, SWKS, VIS, AGGY, AIG, CSL, CAT, DE, FL, HSY, AGG, IJR, EMB, PKI, VTI, VSCO, ABC, TGT, MLPX, RIGS, T, ADBE, AVK, PJAN, POCT, PSR, SPHB, SLV, IEFA, LH, NVDA, LDUR, PSA, GLD, QWLD, SPYG, FISR, RUN, TWLO, VMBS, VCIF, VRT, CPRI, AMAT, BAC, BSX, ELY, CUZ, CUBE, DECK, EBAY, EA, FISV, INTC, EWQ, EWD, LQD, IBB, LOW, MFM, MP, MRO, NUW, OXY, OSK, PENN, PSX, PLYM, NX, SANW, SCHH, SCHO, SWBI, TTM, VNQ, VO, WST, GLO, ARKG, BABA, GOOGL, AVGO, CMPS, COST, DVN, DOCS, IPAY, EBS, TDIV, RFDI, FCVT, FLQH, FLQD, IIPR, EJAN, XBAP, ADRE, SPHQ, PFM, NEAR, LARK, INFL, PMF, REGL, PCT, ROKU, FEZ, SPYV, SPAB, RLY, FLRN, SAIA, XLV, XLI, SNAP, BNO, UNH, BNDX, VGIT, VLTA, UP, QSY, DXJ, XYL, ABB, ABMD, ACIW, AMD, ALGN, ALLO, AXP, AWK, AMGN, ABR, AZN, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BIO, BRO, CSX, CNI, CSIQ, CGC, CASY, CX, CHD, CTXS, CGNX, CL, CBSH, CR, CFR, CMI, DBEF, HYLB, DTE, DKS, ROBO, FPX, FLT, FND, FLGC, FORM, FMS, GNRC, GNTX, GILD, GLAD, GDDY, GPI, HSBC, HAL, HOG, HEI, JKHY, HIMS, HON, ICCC, ING, IBM, IONS, EWA, EWY, EWW, EWH, JKE, DVY, FXI, IVE, IWR, IJJ, IYE, IYK, IYM, SUB, ICLN, MBB, IGSB, IHF, IWC, KMB, PHG, LKQ, LANC, LEG, LDOS, LGF.B, LYV, MLM, MHK, MPWR, MS, MSI, NEOG, NYCB, NICE, NKE, NOK, JWN, NOC, OPTT, OKTA, ODFL, OTEX, ORAN, OSTK, PKX, PPG, PAYX, PETV, PRLB, PHM, RBA, HOOD, ROK, ROL, ROP, RDS.B, RDS.A, RUTH, SCHX, FNDE, FNDF, AOS, SQ, SFIX, RGR, TAK, THO, LBAY, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UL, BLV, VYMI, VPL, VEEV, VXF, VIAV, WBA, WHR, WMB, XHR, PLW, KMF, BYND, PSCI, PSCE, FBT, BCS, BBL, IDLV, FDN, AVLR, AES, SDOG, ARKQ, PRNT, AB, ATAX, AFIN, BCE, BCSF, OZK, BIIB, BB, BSTZ, BLNK, CDW, CARR, CNP, CHPT, CHPT, LNG, CMCSA, STZ, CSGP, CYBN, DNP, DTM, APPS, DBRG, MOON, D, MJ, DEA, ELAN, ET, ENSG, EXAS, FRC, FVD, FXD, FXH, FXL, FYX, FEM, FEMS, FTXO, RFEM, FIVE, IQDF, FLLV, GDS, NORW, POTX, LOPE, TV, GWRE, HDB, HIMX, HYRE, IPGP, IDXX, QAI, UOCT, UJUL, NTLA, ISRG, PPA, RTM, RYE, PNQI, PGF, PTF, SPLV, CUT, KBWD, BKLN, VRP, INDA, QUAL, ICSH, ESML, JMST, JLL, KEYS, KTOS, MOH, NGL, NXST, NREF, NOVT, OUSM, OGIG, OSH, OCX, ONEW, ORCL, OGN, OTIS, OXSQ, PAYC, PINS, PLUG, ONLN, SMDV, PAWZ, PUK, RMR, RRR, SPGI, CWI, GWX, PSK, CWB, SPIB, XTN, XHE, SPTM, MDYV, ULST, JNK, SIMS, SPYD, SNY, XLC, SHOP, SNN, SONO, SRC, STL, TDOC, TLRY, TLRY, TWI, TFC, TTOO, TWOU, ULTA, U, VLO, VGSH, VTR, VRSK, VTRS, VMEO, WCC, DON, EPS, HEDJ, WDAY, ZS, ZM, DOX, AMBA, TEAM, PAGS, ONON, GLOB, CRNT, CHKP, RWLK, WIX, STLA, YNDX,
- Sold Out: IVOL, FTF, BCO, IDT, ACWX, NLY, NXQ, VWE, IUSB, PCI, RPAI, GGM, RFUN, ISTB, PHO, THD, VTEB, ACTG, VTIP, CXP, DGX, DOC, DSL, SAP, JDD, JTD, CLIX, PLAN, MNMD, PMAR, DNN, GLQ, IEC, INTT, URG, BRZU, EMAG, EPOL, EWP, KXI, MUNI, QLD, RCD, URA, AMRN, AMRS, ASND, AXDX, BLKB, CDNA, CLVS, CRAI, TCOM, ECHO, ESEA, GABC, GRFS, HCSG, HSII, LE, LGIH, MOMO, NATI, NUAN, NVAX, OLLI, ORMP, PAAS, PSCH, RAVN, RDHL, SGRY, SLP, STKL, VBLT, VTGN, ACCO, AEM, AIT, AR, AUY, AVT, CBRE, CCJ, CHGG, CLB, COR, CVA, DNOW, EQC, ITUB, LRN, MATX, MED, MIC, NEWR, NLS, NMS, NZF, OKE, PEB, PKO, PSO, RM, SBH, SC, TCS, TEX, TOL, TPX, VRTV, W, TAL, NXE, YEXT, CLDR, NAC, NXR, WEA, AKU, IMTB, MMIN, RVI, GRIN, TENB, ESTC, LTHM, EQ, XM, SLGG, JMIA, SMIN, TMDX, CNBS, LSPD, SPHY, APRE, SPMB, BILL, URNM, NTCO, LSST, MCMJ, EDOC, USHY, PSTH, BMTX, DBJA, SHLS, BMBL, ONOF, RFM, RFM, ATAI, DIDI, BLFY, JXN,
For the details of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koshinski+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,007 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 211,523 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 222,963 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 296,498 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 426,066 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 734.25%
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CION Invt Corp (CION)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips Edison & Co Inc (PECO)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $32.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 426,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 81.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 114,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.46%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5252.72%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 40,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 173.28%. The purchase prices were between $45.57 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 71,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.Sold Out: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $9.01.Sold Out: IDT Corp (IDT)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IDT Corp. The sale prices were between $42.18 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $50.98.Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros